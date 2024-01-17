Beautiful Music NOW - JungHae Kim

Today's Beautiful Music is a charming CHACONNE by Gaspard Le Roux, a French baroque era harpsichordist and composer who from c.1670-c.1706. This recital recording features JungHae Kim, an award-winning baroque music expert who has studied at some of the most acclaimed institutions. I had the pleasure and privilege to interview JungHae Kim in 2022. There's a link below to our conversation, in which she talks about her career as a soloist, chamber musician, and teacher, and her passion for downhill skiing as a polio survivor.