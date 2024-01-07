Beautiful Music NOW - Christopher Tin

There is nothing quite like performing a musical composition under the guidance of the person who composed it! Today's Beautiful Music is a 2016 concert performance in London by Christopher Tin conducting his choral work WALOYO YAMONI -- We Overcome the Wind -- which is the finale to his song cycle THE DROP THAT CONTAINED THE SEA. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Angel City Chorale, Prima Vocal Ensemble, and Lucis choirs performed with soloists Jimmer Bolden and Allie McNay. WALOYO YAMONI has lyrics from a rainmaking litany and is sung in Lango.