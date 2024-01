This weekend, on the first Sunday of the new year, Sunday Baroque is celebrating with some of the greatest hist of the baroque era. They include one of the Brandenburg Concertos by Johann Sebastian Bach, a suite by Georg Philipp Telemann that is an international musical buffet, and a bit of summer warmth courtesy of Antonio Vivaldi. It's on Sunday Baroque this weekend, starting at 7 a.m. on 91.1, 107.5 and wshu.org, and at 10 a.m. on 89.9.