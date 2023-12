Ease into your Christmas weekend on a Seasonal Slow Flow Echoes. We play music inspired by the season in all its quiet majesty and interior warmth. Original compositions mix with interpretations of traditional carols from artists like George Winston, Ólafur Arnalds, Erik Wøllo and many more. Join John Diliberto on an all-instrumental Seasonal Slow Flow Echoes from PRX, starting at 6 p.m. tonight on WSHU-FM and WSUF.