A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

WSHU | By Julie Freddino
Published December 22, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST
The Choir of King's College, Cambridge
King's College, Cambridge
The Choir of King's College, Cambridge

Share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

The live broadcast will air on Christmas Eve at 10 a.m. on WSHU-FM, WSUF and our all classical stream, and will repeat on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream.

Julie Freddino
Julie Freddino is WSHU's production director, and she's the host of Sunday Spotlight and producer of Sunday Baroque.
See stories by Julie Freddino
