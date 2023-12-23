Share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

The live broadcast will air on Christmas Eve at 10 a.m. on WSHU-FM, WSUF and our all classical stream, and will repeat on Christmas Day at 8 p.m. on WSHU-FM and our all classical stream.