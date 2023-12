The Huron Carol (aka Twas in the Moon of Wintertime) is a 17th century Christmas Carol written by Christian missionary Jean de Brébeuf. He lived among the Huron people in Canada, with lyrics in the Huron/Wendat language with the title Jesous Ahatonhia. Today's Beautiful Music features Heather Dale singing The Huron Carol in three languages: Wendat (Huron), French, and English.