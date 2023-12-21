© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Winter Soltice

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Happy Winter Solstice! Chloe Chua was just 11 years old in 2018 when she recorded today's Beautiful Music. It's the WINTER Concerto from Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Chloe Chua performs at the Menuhin Competition, where she was a first prize winner in the Junior Division. Born on January 7, 2007, the Singaporean musician has been Artist-in-Residence with The Singapore Symphony Orchestra. In March 2023 she released her debut CD with them -- a recording of Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Pietro Antonio Locatelli's Harmonic Labyrinth.
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
