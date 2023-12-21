Beautiful Music NOW - Winter Soltice

Happy Winter Solstice! Chloe Chua was just 11 years old in 2018 when she recorded today's Beautiful Music. It's the WINTER Concerto from Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons. Chloe Chua performs at the Menuhin Competition, where she was a first prize winner in the Junior Division. Born on January 7, 2007, the Singaporean musician has been Artist-in-Residence with The Singapore Symphony Orchestra. In March 2023 she released her debut CD with them -- a recording of Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Pietro Antonio Locatelli's Harmonic Labyrinth.