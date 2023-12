Today's Beautiful Music is from a seasonal hymn with ancient origins. You can read more about "The Most Radical Christmas Carol" using the link below. And you can listen to excerpts from Johann Sebastian Bach's MAGNIFICAT performed by soprano Hannah Morrison, mezzo soprano Eleanor Minney, and countertenor Reginald Mobley with the English Baroque Soloists...

https://www.wbur.org/cognoscenti/2017/12/25/christmas-carol-william-bole