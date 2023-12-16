© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Emmanuelle Haïm

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
Warner Classics

French harpsichordist and conductor Emmanuelle Haïm is a specialist in Baroque music. Her interest led her to found a period instrument ensemble, Le Concert d’Astrée, in 2000. Today's Beautiful Music features Emmanuelle Haïm leading Chœur du Concert d’Astrée and Frankfurt Radio Symphony performing the beloved HALLELUJAH CHORUS from George Frideric Handel's oratorio MESSIAH. (And because I KNOW you'll want to sing along, here's a link to the score with lyrics.)
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
