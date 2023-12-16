Beautiful Music NOW - Emmanuelle Haïm

French harpsichordist and conductor Emmanuelle Haïm is a specialist in Baroque music. Her interest led her to found a period instrument ensemble, Le Concert d’Astrée, in 2000. Today's Beautiful Music features Emmanuelle Haïm leading Chœur du Concert d’Astrée and Frankfurt Radio Symphony performing the beloved HALLELUJAH CHORUS from George Frideric Handel's oratorio MESSIAH. (And because I KNOW you'll want to sing along, here's a link to the score with lyrics.)