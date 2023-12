Hanukkah -- the Jewish Feast of Lights -- ends tonight at sundown. Today's Beautiful Music features two selections. First, the American operatic tenor Jan Peerce sings Oif'n Prepetschok.

Second, Shalom Aleichem is performed by Dina Levin, Dima Graziani,Yuri Kaplunovich, Ernest Itzkovich, and Alexey Reznik.