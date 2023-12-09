© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Ensemble Lucidarium

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published December 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
Ensemble Lucidarium
© Martina Barbon
/
Facebook
Ensemble Lucidarium

Ensemble Lucidarium provides today's Beautiful Music. They gave this concert of SONGS FROM SHYLOCK'S VENICE in 2016 at The Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York. The group was on tour with a program honoring the 500th anniversary of the establishment of the Venice Ghetto (1516–2016), and they describe it as their attempt, " ... to recreate the sights and sounds of a day in the life of Shylock, as he wanders in and out of the Jewish quarter in the vibrant, colorful world that was Renaissance Venice."
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona