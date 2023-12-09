Beautiful Music NOW - Ensemble Lucidarium

Ensemble Lucidarium provides today's Beautiful Music. They gave this concert of SONGS FROM SHYLOCK'S VENICE in 2016 at The Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York. The group was on tour with a program honoring the 500th anniversary of the establishment of the Venice Ghetto (1516–2016), and they describe it as their attempt, " ... to recreate the sights and sounds of a day in the life of Shylock, as he wanders in and out of the Jewish quarter in the vibrant, colorful world that was Renaissance Venice."