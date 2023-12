Today's Beautiful Music is a stirring performance of GO TELL IT ON THE MOUNTAIN. The Christmas song of the plantation is from a recording called SONGS OF STRUGGLE AND REDEMPTION - WE SHALL OVERCOME. The album features bass-baritone Dashon Burton using his powerful artistry performing spirituals and protest songs. His collaborator is fellow Bronx-born pianist Nathaniel Gumbs. You can also learn more about the history of GO TELL IT ON THE MOUNTAIN.