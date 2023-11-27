Beautiful Music NOW - San Francisco Girls Chorus

© 2023 WSHU
WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST
Listen to these sweet, pure-toned voices of the San Francisco Girls Chorus. This is their 2015 concert performance of a sacred composition by Caterina Assandra, and it's today's Beautiful Music. The Italian organist, composer, and Benedictine nun lived from approximately 1590 after 1618, and all of her compositions were sacred vocal works. You can use the link below to learn more about Caterina Assandra as you listen to the San Francisco Girls Chorus singing her motet, O DULCIS AMOR JESU.
