© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beautiful Music NOW - Wopila Olowan

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published November 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST
X (formerly Twitter)

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you have much to be thankful for. Today's Beautiful Music is a Native American Thanksgiving Song, WOPILA OLOWAN. This performance features Calvin Standing Bear: " ...a full-blooded Oglala/Sicangu Lakota from the Rosebud reservation of South Dakota. He is a talented flutist of traditional Lakota music and composer of contemporary Lakota Flute songs." Please enjoy these few moments to center yourself and feel gratitude, satisfaction, and peace.

https://blog.nativehope.org/what-does-thanksgiving-mean-to-native-americans
Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona