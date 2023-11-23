Beautiful Music NOW - Wopila Olowan

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you have much to be thankful for. Today's Beautiful Music is a Native American Thanksgiving Song, WOPILA OLOWAN. This performance features Calvin Standing Bear: " ...a full-blooded Oglala/Sicangu Lakota from the Rosebud reservation of South Dakota. He is a talented flutist of traditional Lakota music and composer of contemporary Lakota Flute songs." Please enjoy these few moments to center yourself and feel gratitude, satisfaction, and peace.

https://blog.nativehope.org/what-does-thanksgiving-mean-to-native-americans