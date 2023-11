Have you ever heard a concerto for tenor saxophone? No? Well, you're in luck! Today's Beautiful Music is the Concerto for tenor saxophone and piano Op. 57 composed by Jean-Baptiste Singelée and played by Sarah Dunbar with pianist Xiao Wang. It's a delightful, lively, tuneful work, played beautifully. This Multiple Woodwind Master's Recital took place on March 25, 2017 at The University of North Texas in Voertman Hall.