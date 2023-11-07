Beautiful Music NOW - Alex Laing

The fluid, elegant virtuosity of clarinetist Alex Laing and the Phoenix Symphony, conducted by Tito Muñoz, provide today's Beautiful Music pick-me-up! This is a 2019 performance of Mozart's Concerto in A Major for Clarinet and Orchestra and ... seriously! ... it will knock your socks off! They're playing music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, from a January 2019 performance.

Use the link below to learn more about Alex Laing's years as Principal Clarinet of Phoenix Symphony and his role as Executive Director of Gateways Music Festival:

https://www.alexlaingmusic.com/