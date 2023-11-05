Beautiful Music NOW - Titus Underwood

© 2023 WSHU
Published November 5, 2023
Titus Underwood is Principal Oboe of the Nashville Symphony and Associate Professor of Oboe at Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music. The Emmy Award-winner and 2021 recipient of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence Award earned his Bachelor of Music at the Cleveland Institute of Music as a pupil of legendary Cleveland Orchestra oboist John Mack, and his Master of Music from The Juilliard School. Today's Beautiful Music is Titus Underwood's thrilling performance of a thrilling piece: SIX RIFFS AFTER OVID, composed in 2021 by Michael Daugherty. The 2021 composition for solo oboe is a musical illustration of 6 iconic musicians: 1. MACEO PARKER (Pan) 2. BUDDY HOLLY (Phaeton) 3. JONI MITCHELL (Niobe) 4. JIM MORRISON (Bacchus) 5. PRINCE (Narcissus) and 6. ARETHA FRANKIN (Arethusa).

Use this link to the composer's website to learn more about SIX RIFFS AFTER OVID.
