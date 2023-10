The great Hollywood composer Bernard Hermann provided music for some of history's most iconic films, including Orson Welles' CITIZEN KANE, Alfred Hitchcock's VERTIGO and NORTH BY NORTHWEST, and Martin Scorsese's TAXI DRIVER. Today's Beautiful (scary) Music is Hermann's dramatic and unforgettable music from Hitchcock's film PSYCHO. John Wilson leads this performance from 2013 "Hollywood Rhapsody" Prom in London's Royal Albert Hall.