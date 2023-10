A Sunday Baroque listener recently attended Brecon Baroque Festival in Wales and shared some of his photos. His enthusiastic impressions inspired today's Beautiful Music offering -- Johann Sebastian Bach's Goldberg Variations Reimagined by Rachel Podger, Brecon Baroque and Chad Kelly.

Violinist Rachel Podger founded Brecon Baroque Festival in 2006, and it's part of what she spoke about when I interviewed her. There's a link below to our conversation.