Beautiful Music NOW - Christian Li

Australia-born violinist Christian Li burst onto the international scene in 2018 when he became the youngest-ever winner of the Menuhin Competition. In 2020 he became the youngest artist to sign with Decca Classics, and when he recorded his debut album for Decca he became the youngest artist to record Antonio Vivaldi's FOUR SEASONS Concertos. Christian Li is 16 now, and has a new recording called DISCOVERING MENDELSSOHN. Today's Beautiful Musicfeatures highlights from it, including a short video of one of the recording sessions.