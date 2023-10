Today's Beautiful Music is a favorite opera aria, and it's a goosebump-inducing performance! Grammy Award-winning soprano Leona Mitchell sings O MIO BABBINO CARO from Giacomo Puccini's opera GIANNI SCHICCHI.

You can also watch an interview/documentary about Leona Mitchell about her life and career as a musician, called THE SECOND COMING: THE STORY OF LEONA MITCHELL.