Today's Beautiful Music is a concert recording from November 2022 by MARIN BAROQUE, a period instrument ensemble in San Rafael, California. The title of the program is This Wandering Sun/A Este Sol Peregrina, which comes from a composition by Tomás de Torrejón y Velasco (1644-1728) who was born in Spain, but pursued his musical career in Peru.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.