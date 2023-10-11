© 2023 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos has tales to tell

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published October 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT
Orchestra Lumos opens their new season with concerts on Saturday, October 14th and Sunday, October 15th at the Palace Stamford. This season's theme is all about telling stories with music. Kate Remington talks with Music Director Michael Stern about the works on the concert by Alejandra Odgers, Dvorak and Robert Schumann.

