Music Interview: Orchestra Lumos has tales to tell
Orchestra Lumos opens their new season with concerts on Saturday, October 14th and Sunday, October 15th at the Palace Stamford. This season's theme is all about telling stories with music. Kate Remington talks with Music Director Michael Stern about the works on the concert by Alejandra Odgers, Dvorak and Robert Schumann.