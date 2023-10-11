© 2023 WSHU
We apologize — 105.7FM is currently at low power due to a technical issue. We're working to repair it asap.

Beautiful Music NOW - Antonio de Salazar

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published October 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
The Rose Ensemble

Composer Antonio de Salazar lived from the middle of the 17th century until 1715. His career highlights including holding the job as Chapelmaster at two important churches in what is now Mexico: first at Puebla Cathedral and later at Mexico City Cathedral. Today's Beautiful Music is a 1698 composition by Antonio de Salazar: Atención, atención (1698). It's performed by The Rose Ensemble.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
