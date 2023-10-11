Beautiful Music NOW - Antonio de Salazar

Composer Antonio de Salazar lived from the middle of the 17th century until 1715. His career highlights including holding the job as Chapelmaster at two important churches in what is now Mexico: first at Puebla Cathedral and later at Mexico City Cathedral. Today's Beautiful Music is a 1698 composition by Antonio de Salazar: Atención, atención (1698). It's performed by The Rose Ensemble.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.