Beautiful Music NOW - Silvestre Revueltas

I'm excited to share a thrilling, captivating performance as your Beautiful Music experience today! In 1939, Mexican composer Silvestre Revueltas (1899-1940) composed music for the film LA NOCHE DE LOS MAYAS (The Night of the Mayans) and created an orchestral suite from the film music. Revueltas was a violinist and conductor, in addition to being a composer and teacher, and he crafted a exciting and powerfully rhythmic experience. It's played by the Paris Orchestra led by Mexican conductor Alondra de la Parra. Click this link to watch the performance.

You can use this link to learn more about LA NOCHE DE LOS MAYAS and the rich and unusual instrumentation Revueltas used for the piece.

You can see all the music featured for Hispanic Heritage Month on the Sunday Baroque website.