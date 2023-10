Beautiful Music NOW - José Cascante

Bogotá-born musician José Cascante was a composer and organist, and worked as Chapelmaster of his home city's cathedral from 1646 until his death, and oversaw the installation of its organ. Today's Beautiful Music is from a 2021 concert performance in Mexico of José Cascante's Qué dulcemente que canta by Música Ficta, whose members are tenor & jarana player Jairo Serrano, sopran recorder player Carlos Serrano, and baroque harp player Bárbara Cerón.

