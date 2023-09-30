© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Baroque: upbeat and joyful sacred work by Manuel de Zumaya

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 30, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Edgar Anguiano
/
unsplash

Born the same year as Antonio Vivaldi, Manuel de Zumaya worked as Chapel Master of the Cathedral in Mexico City, and later at Oaxaca Cathedral. In recent years there have been more and more recordings of his music. Thanks to support from listeners like you, we can keep adding these terrific performances to our music mix, and this weekend you can hear one of them. Chanticleer sings an upbeat and joyful sacred work by Manuel de Zumaya on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all-classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.

Tags
Music Sunday Baroque
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona