Sunday Baroque: upbeat and joyful sacred work by Manuel de Zumaya

Born the same year as Antonio Vivaldi, Manuel de Zumaya worked as Chapel Master of the Cathedral in Mexico City, and later at Oaxaca Cathedral. In recent years there have been more and more recordings of his music. Thanks to support from listeners like you, we can keep adding these terrific performances to our music mix, and this weekend you can hear one of them. Chanticleer sings an upbeat and joyful sacred work by Manuel de Zumaya on Sunday Baroque, starting at 7 a.m. on WSHU-FM and our all-classical stream and at 10 a.m. on WSUF.