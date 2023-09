Cuban soprano Adriana Ruiz and Mexican guitarist Alejandro Jenné offer today's Beautiful Music. Their performance of “NO PIENSE MENGUILLA YA by José Marín was part of the series Music of the Americas: En Casa. The 17th century Spanish Baroque harpist, guitarist, singer, and composer was known for his lovely songs. (He was also known for some shocking personal scandals, including murder, and escaping prison.)