Beautiful Music NOW - Angélica Negrón

Musician Angélica Negrón began studying piano and violin -- and later composition -- at the Conservatory of Music of Puerto Rico. She went on to earn her Master’s degree in composition from New York University and pursue Doctoral studies at The Graduate Center (CUNY). Angélica Negrón is an imaginative composer who writes music for accordions, robotic instruments, toys, and electronics as well as for chamber ensembles, orchestras, choir, and film. She is also a teaching artist for New York Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers program. Today's Beautiful Music is Angélica Negrón's MAREJADA performed by One Found Sound in 2021. Learn more about Angélica Negrón!