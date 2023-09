Today is the Autumnal Equinox, marking the beginning of the Fall season in the Northern Hemisphere. So today's Beautiful Music features a musical celebration of the seasons. It's Argentine composer bandoneón player Astor Piazzolla's FOUR SEASONS OF BUENOS AIRES, arranged by Leonid Desyatnikov, and played by violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen and the Curtis Chamber Ensemble with verve and virtuosity.