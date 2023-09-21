© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - La Follia

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI
Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI

La Follia is an old melody that has been adapted by many different composers over the centuries. It dates back at least as far as 15th century Portugal. The name LA FOLLIA means "folly" or "madness" and the tune accompanies a swirling, frenzied dance. Today's Beautiful Music is a variety of composers' lively La Follia settings performed by Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI, harpsichordist Béatrice Martin, Fabio Biondi, La Petite Bande, Sonatori de la Gioiosa Marca, Freiburger Barockorcheste, Leonardo García Alarcón, and Zuzana Ruzickova.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
