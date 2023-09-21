Beautiful Music NOW - La Follia

La Follia is an old melody that has been adapted by many different composers over the centuries. It dates back at least as far as 15th century Portugal. The name LA FOLLIA means "folly" or "madness" and the tune accompanies a swirling, frenzied dance. Today's Beautiful Music is a variety of composers' lively La Follia settings performed by Jordi Savall and Hesperion XXI, harpsichordist Béatrice Martin, Fabio Biondi, La Petite Bande, Sonatori de la Gioiosa Marca, Freiburger Barockorcheste, Leonardo García Alarcón, and Zuzana Ruzickova.