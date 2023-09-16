© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Oboist Gonzalo Ruiz

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
youtube

In his charming musical story, Serge Prokofiev chose the oboe as the voice of the duck. But when you hear the supple tone and fluid technique of oboist Gonzalo Ruiz, you most certainly WON'T think of a duck! The Argentine musician is a top-tier instrumentalist who has performed as principal oboist and soloist with leading groups in the U.S. and Europe. Gonzalo Ruiz also teaches at The Juilliard School, and his artistry truly sets the standard for the instrument's possibilities. Today's Beautiful Music features the extraordinary instrumentalist and teacher Gonzalo Ruiz performing Georg Philipp Telemann's Sonata in F with Voices of Music. Learn more about his accomplishments.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona