Beautiful Music NOW - Oboist Gonzalo Ruiz

In his charming musical story, Serge Prokofiev chose the oboe as the voice of the duck. But when you hear the supple tone and fluid technique of oboist Gonzalo Ruiz, you most certainly WON'T think of a duck! The Argentine musician is a top-tier instrumentalist who has performed as principal oboist and soloist with leading groups in the U.S. and Europe. Gonzalo Ruiz also teaches at The Juilliard School, and his artistry truly sets the standard for the instrument's possibilities. Today's Beautiful Music features the extraordinary instrumentalist and teacher Gonzalo Ruiz performing Georg Philipp Telemann's Sonata in F with Voices of Music. Learn more about his accomplishments.