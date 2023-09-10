Beautiful Music NOW - Pennsylvania Flute Choir

You are probably at least somewhat familiar with the flute. But did you know how many DIFFERENT types of flutes there are? Today's Beautiful Music showcases some of them ... check out the Pennsylvania Flute Choir playing Jonathan Cohen's FLUTE JOY from a concert on April 15, 2023. And if you'd like to know more about the flute family tree (check out that contrabass flute in the middle of the back row!!) use this link for a Guide to the Different Types of Flutes.