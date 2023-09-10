© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Pennsylvania Flute Choir

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
Pennsylvania Flute Choir
youtube
Pennsylvania Flute Choir

You are probably at least somewhat familiar with the flute. But did you know how many DIFFERENT types of flutes there are? Today's Beautiful Music showcases some of them ... check out the Pennsylvania Flute Choir playing Jonathan Cohen's FLUTE JOY from a concert on April 15, 2023. And if you'd like to know more about the flute family tree (check out that contrabass flute in the middle of the back row!!) use this link for a Guide to the Different Types of Flutes.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona