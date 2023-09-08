Beautiful Music NOW - Pietro Mascagni's opera CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA

I especially love sharing concert recordings in this blog, particularly when it's a stage work such as an opera. The live performance allows us to "attend" something that could be anywhere on the planet, and the multi-media nature of these performances allows us to absorb and appreciate the acting and stagecraft as well as the musical entertainment. Today's Beautiful Music is a recent (July 2023) performance of Pietro Mascagni's opera CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA featuring Teatro Sérgio Cardoso Orquestra Sinfônica de Santo André, conducted by Abel Rocha. The singers include Marly Montoni, Alan Faria,Vinicius Atique, Marcela Bueno, and Mayra Terzian.