Today's Beautiful Music is the tender aria THE TREES ON THE MOUNTAIN from Carlisle Floyd's opera SUSANNAH. This recording is from a June 2023 dress rehearsal for OperaTheatre STL. Soprano Janai Brugger's luminous voice and artistry are so perfect for this music. American composer Carlisle Floyd wrote the opera libretto and music when he was on the piano faculty at Florida State University, and premiered it in 1955. You can learn more about SUSANNAH.