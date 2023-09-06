Beautiful Music NOW - Ryan Speedo Green

© 2023 WSHU
American bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green is a remarkably talented singer with an equally remarkable life story. He transcended a traumatic, abusive childhood, and time in a juvenile detention facility, to become an acclaimed, sought-after opera star. Today's Beautiful Music features Ryan Speedo Green singing Young Emile Griffith’s Act I aria WHAT MAKES A MAN A MAN from Terence Blanchard’s 2013 opera CHAMPION. This is from the final dress rehearsal of the Metropolitan Opera's 2023 production of CHAMPION, with Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting. Make sure you also use this link to learn more about Ryan Speedo Green's life and path to music.

