© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Hilary Hahn

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 4, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
O.J. Slaughter

Happy Labor Day! Today's Beautiful Music offering features one of my favorite musicians playing one of my favorite pieces: violinist Hilary Hahn plays the Violin Concerto by Piotr Tchaikovsky from a recent performance in Dallas, TX on July 22, 2023. Even better, the talented working mom is backed up by the National Youth Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. These gifted, enthusiastic young people are wonderful collaborators with Hilary Hahn, who started her professional career as a prodigy. Make sure you watch through the end to hear her lovely encore!

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona