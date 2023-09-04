Beautiful Music NOW - Hilary Hahn

Happy Labor Day! Today's Beautiful Music offering features one of my favorite musicians playing one of my favorite pieces: violinist Hilary Hahn plays the Violin Concerto by Piotr Tchaikovsky from a recent performance in Dallas, TX on July 22, 2023. Even better, the talented working mom is backed up by the National Youth Orchestra, conducted by Sir Andrew Davis. These gifted, enthusiastic young people are wonderful collaborators with Hilary Hahn, who started her professional career as a prodigy. Make sure you watch through the end to hear her lovely encore!