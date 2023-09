On this Labor Day holiday weekend, today's Beautiful Music is by one of the hardest-working musicians of the baroque era: Georg Philipp Telemann. In 1998, the Guinness Book of World Records named Telemann as the most prolific composer for writing approximately 3,000 (or more!) musical works. One of Telemann's compositions is this Concerto for 2 Violas, played by viola soloists Hiwote Tadesse & Asja Frank Perčić with the Croatian Baroque Ensemble.