Beautiful Music NOW - Augustin Hadelich

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published September 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Italian violinist and composer Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840) was a revered violin virtuoso of his time who pushed the boundaries of modern violin technique. Paganini was such a phenomenal player that his name is often invoked to describe other exceptional talents -- calling a musician "The Paganini of the [fill in the blank with any instrument]" is high praise!

Violinist Augustin Hadelich is one of today's top-tier performers who is not only deserving of the comparison to Paganini, he demonstrates it with this performance of Paganini's Violin Concerto #1. Jader Bignamini leads the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in this outstanding 2020 performance. Learn more about Augustin Hadelich's life and career using the link below to his website.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
