Beautiful Music NOW - Augustin Hadelich

Italian violinist and composer Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840) was a revered violin virtuoso of his time who pushed the boundaries of modern violin technique. Paganini was such a phenomenal player that his name is often invoked to describe other exceptional talents -- calling a musician "The Paganini of the [fill in the blank with any instrument]" is high praise!

Violinist Augustin Hadelich is one of today's top-tier performers who is not only deserving of the comparison to Paganini, he demonstrates it with this performance of Paganini's Violin Concerto #1. Jader Bignamini leads the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in this outstanding 2020 performance. Learn more about Augustin Hadelich's life and career using the link below to his website.