Beautiful Music NOW - Maria Thompson Corley

Maria Thompson Corley has an amazing career as a pianist, composer, writer, teacher, and poet. Born in Jamaica and raised in Canada, Dr. Thompson Corley earned her undergraduate degree at The University of Alberta in Edmonton, and her Master’s and Doctorate degrees in piano performance from The Juilliard School in New York City. Today's Beautiful Music is Maria Thompson Corley's PSALM 121 played by violist Daniel Orsen. Learn more about Maria Thompson Corley.