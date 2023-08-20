© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Maria Thompson Corley

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT

Maria Thompson Corley has an amazing career as a pianist, composer, writer, teacher, and poet. Born in Jamaica and raised in Canada, Dr. Thompson Corley earned her undergraduate degree at The University of Alberta in Edmonton, and her Master’s and Doctorate degrees in piano performance from The Juilliard School in New York City. Today's Beautiful Music is Maria Thompson Corley's PSALM 121 played by violist Daniel Orsen. Learn more about Maria Thompson Corley.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona