Beautiful Music NOW - Ignatius Sancho

Today's Beautiful Music is a Minuet by a British composer who lived from 1729-1780. Ignatius Sancho worked for John Second, Duke of Montagu in Greenwich, England, and composed a variety of music including Art Songs and Minuets, and country dances. Ignatius Sancho was also a writer, businessman, and activist. Although he was born on a slave ship in the Atlantic Ocean, in 1774, Sancho became the first Black person of African descent to vote in Britain's Parliamentary elections.

Janise White conducts the Afro-American Chamber Music Society Orchestra playing her arrangement of the Minuet #11 in g minor by Ignatius Sancho.

You can also learn more about this fascinating and important historical figure using the links below:

https://www.bl.uk/people/ignatius-sancho

https://www.blackhistorymonth.org.uk/article/section/bhm-heroes/ignatius-sancho/

