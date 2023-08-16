© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Bobby McFerrin still wants you to be happy

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Bobby McFerrin

August is "HAPPINESS HAPPENS MONTH." It's intended to celebrated things that make us happy, so today's Beautiful Music features Bobby McFerrin, whose song DON'T WORRY, BE HAPPY became a captivating "earworm" in 1988. Mr. McFerrin is an accomplished and multi-talented musician and thinker. Watch his brilliant and entertaining presentation at the World Science Festival about the pentatonic scale. (seriously -- you have to watch this. It's amazing!)

Then watch his collaboration with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Mark O'Connor, and bassist Edgar Meyer performing HUSH LITTLE BABY. (The looks on their faces alone should make you feel happy!)

And finally, watch Bobby McFerrin conducting the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in the WILLIAM TELL OVERTURE by Gioachino Rossini in a truly original performance. Be happy!

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
