Beautiful Music NOW - Bobby McFerrin still wants you to be happy

August is "HAPPINESS HAPPENS MONTH." It's intended to celebrated things that make us happy, so today's Beautiful Music features Bobby McFerrin, whose song DON'T WORRY, BE HAPPY became a captivating "earworm" in 1988. Mr. McFerrin is an accomplished and multi-talented musician and thinker. Watch his brilliant and entertaining presentation at the World Science Festival about the pentatonic scale. (seriously -- you have to watch this. It's amazing!)

Then watch his collaboration with cellist Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Mark O'Connor, and bassist Edgar Meyer performing HUSH LITTLE BABY. (The looks on their faces alone should make you feel happy!)

And finally, watch Bobby McFerrin conducting the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra in the WILLIAM TELL OVERTURE by Gioachino Rossini in a truly original performance. Be happy!