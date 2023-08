Pianist Lara Downes offers today's Beautiful Music. It's her delightful performance of NORA'S DANCE by Nora Douglas Holt. Kansas-born Holt was a pianist and composer, and a singer and performer in the 1940s Harlem Renaissance. She also worked as a music critic for the Chicago Defender from 1917-1921, and she co-founded the Chicago Music Association. Read more about Nora Douglas Holt.