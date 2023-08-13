Beautiful Music NOW - Dean Dixon

Today's Beautiful Music is a fantastic blend of music, education, and technology. Renowned conductor Dean Dixon leads the orchestra in a wonderful demonstration of musical concepts, and a performance of Franz Josef Haydn's FAREWELL SYMPHONY (with a vivid and hilarious illustration of why it has that nickname). The 1972 concert was adapted from a 16mm film, captured off a video monitor. American conductor Dean Dixon earned his degrees at Columbia University and The Julliard School, and led numerous top-tier orchestras all over the world. Learn more about him.