Beautiful Music NOW - Dean Dixon

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published August 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
Today's Beautiful Music is a fantastic blend of music, education, and technology. Renowned conductor Dean Dixon leads the orchestra in a wonderful demonstration of musical concepts, and a performance of Franz Josef Haydn's FAREWELL SYMPHONY (with a vivid and hilarious illustration of why it has that nickname). The 1972 concert was adapted from a 16mm film, captured off a video monitor. American conductor Dean Dixon earned his degrees at Columbia University and The Julliard School, and led numerous top-tier orchestras all over the world. Learn more about him.

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
