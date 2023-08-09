Beautiful Music NOW - Delayana Lazarova

Delyana Lazarova's mother is a pianist and composer, so Delyana began her musical training as a 5 year old taking violin lessons. She says she pursued music as her career because she "... couldn't imagine doing anything else." As her passion for music evolved, she began conducting, too. She has earned numerous awards as a conductor, including the James Conlon Conducting Award at the Aspen Music Festival, and the Bruno Walter Conducting Scholarship at the Cabrillo Festival, California.

In 2020 she won the inaugural Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition, with a prize that gave her a two-year engagement as the 8th Assistant Conductor for the Hallé, which includes the role of Music Director to the Hallé Youth Orchestra. Today's Beautiful Music features Delyana Lazarova conducting Giuseppe Verdi's Overture to LA FORZA DEL DESTINO in the final of the competition.