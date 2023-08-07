Beautiful Music NOW - Sandra Rivers

Pianist Sandra Rivers has made her career as a collaborative pianist, performing internationally with some of the world's most distinguished classical musicians, including leading soloists including Itzhak Perlman, Kathleen Battle, Gil Shaham, Joshua Bell, Anne Akiko Meyers, Sarah Chang, Cho-Liang Lin and Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, among others. Sandra Rivers is Professor of Collaborative Piano at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Today's Beautiful Music features her with violinist Eduardo Hernandez perform SUITE POPULAIRE ESPAGNOLE by Manuel de Falla.

You can also listen to an interview with Sandra Rivers from the podcast DETOURS IN MUSIC.