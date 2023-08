If you're not familiar with the ensemble TIME FOR THREE, you're in for a treat! Although the members of the trio -- Nicolas Kendall, Charles Yang, and Ranaan Meyer -- are classically trained, these talented and versatile musicians are boundary-busting. They breathe life and energy and fun into every performance. Today's Beautiful Music features Time for Three playing their own composition -- JOY -- from a 2019 concert with the Czech Philharmonic.