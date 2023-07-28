Beautiful Music NOW - Kelly Hall-Tompkins

I recently had the honor to interview violinist Kelly Hall-Tompkins for my podcast, Sunday Baroque Conversations. She is talented, ebullient, and passionate, and I'm excited for you to hear our conversation. That interview will be released soon, and in the meantime I want to tell you a bit about her work on MUSIC KITCHEN - FOOD FOR THE SOUL. Kelly founded the organization, whose mission is “to bring top emerging and established professional musicians together to share the inspirational, therapeutic, and uplifting power of music with New York City’s disenfranchised homeless shelter population.”

Today's Beautiful Music features selections from MUSIC KITCHEN'S composition/recording project, FORGOTTEN VOICES. It's a collaboration between the instrumentalists, the audience, and some of today's most exciting composers. You can also learn more about MUSIC KITCHEN and FORGOTTEN VOICES. (And make sure you catch my upcoming interview with Kelly Hall-Tompkins by subscribing to Sunday Baroque Conversations wherever you get your podcasts!)