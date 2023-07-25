Beautiful Music NOW - Melvin Chen

Norfolk Chamber Music Festival is Yale's summer school of music. Every year, in the tiny town of Norfolk in Litchfield County in northwest Connecticut, talented musicians gather to learn, share, collaborate, hone their craft, and perform. The Festival's Director is pianist Melvin Chen, who is also a Professor in the Practice of Piano at Yale School of Music.. Today's Beautiful Music features Dr. Chen in a recital (NOT from the Festival) playing Bagatelles by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Visit the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival YouTube channel, so you can sample some of the performances. And since the Festival season continues through August, visit its website, in case you'd like to attend any of the remaining concerts.