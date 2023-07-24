Beautiful Music NOW - Morris Robinson

Wow!! I can't wait for you to hear Morris Robinson sing! The bass singer's voice is so powerful and impressive! The Grammy-winning opera singer was born in Atlanta where he excelled in both music and sports! Mr. Robinson attended the Citadel, where he played football and earned his Bachelor’s degree in English, and Boston University, where he pursued his vocal studies.

Today's Beautiful Music features Morris Robinson from a 2008 concert singing Franz Schubert's Der Doppelgänger from his 1828 song collection, Schwanengesang.

You can learn more about the amazing Morris Robinson, including an interview about his previous career as a football player!