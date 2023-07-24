© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Morris Robinson

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
JEQ
/

Wow!! I can't wait for you to hear Morris Robinson sing! The bass singer's voice is so powerful and impressive! The Grammy-winning opera singer was born in Atlanta where he excelled in both music and sports! Mr. Robinson attended the Citadel, where he played football and earned his Bachelor’s degree in English, and Boston University, where he pursued his vocal studies.

Today's Beautiful Music features Morris Robinson from a 2008 concert singing Franz Schubert's Der Doppelgänger from his 1828 song collection, Schwanengesang.

You can learn more about the amazing Morris Robinson, including an interview about his previous career as a football player!

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
See stories by Suzanne Bona